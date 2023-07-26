  • Home >
Older people at risk of homelessness as rental crisis deepens

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

At the official launch of Tar Isteach Housing  in Kilkenny Castle yesterday Isobel Brooker and Fr John Dunphy and deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor  Photos: Patrick Brown

Pictured at the launch Aimee Dowling, mother-of-two who avoided homelessness and was given a fresh start with Tar Isteach Housing and Catherine White of Tar Isteach

 

By Suzanne Pender

MORE older people are at risk of becoming homeless as the rental crisis deepens, with almost one in five people over the age of 55 in rented properties, making them more vulnerable to homelessness.

A local housing organisation this week called for more capital funding to urgently deliver regeneration, construction and purchase of homes.

Tar Isteach Housing – the organisation formerly known as the Kilkenny Voluntary Housing Association (KVHA) – was launched yesterday with a focus on the housing needs of the elderly, people with disabilities and mental health issues, families and other marginalised communities.

The organisation aims to provide quality and affordable housing to vulnerable groups in counties Kilkenny, Carlow, Tipperary, and Laois.

Tar Isteach Housing unveiled its Baile Slán Strategy for 2023-25 at the launch and aims to provide housing options and hope to vulnerable groups in the face of the unprecedented levels of homelessness and housing shortage.

Under its Baile Slán Strategy for 2023-25, Tar Isteach Housing’s goal is to ensure that no grandparent in the country is left without a home, emphasising the importance of reciprocating the care they have provided to their families.

“They looked after us, now we have to look after them,” said Noel Sherry, CEO of Tar Isteach Housing. “The organisation firmly believes that every individual, regardless of their age or circumstances, deserves a safe and stable home,” he added.

The organisation works closely with local authorities and the HSE to jointly address the housing and homeless crisis.

