Muireann Duffy

A section of the M6 has been closed to traffic following a serious collision on Wednesday morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the westbound carriage of the motorway shortly after 5am between Junction 17 (Athenry) and Junction 18 (M17/M18).

The road has been closed between the two junctions with local diversions in place.

Gardaí said no further information is available at this time.

More to follow…