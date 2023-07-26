Vacant property rate in Co Carlow is lower than the national average

By Suzanne Pender

THE residential vacancy rate in Co Carlow was 2.8% in June, which was lower than the national average of 3.9%, according to the latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report.

The report, prepared by EY, found that the national residential vacancy rate stood at 3.9% in June 2023, representing a decline of 0.3 percentage points from June 2022.

This is the lowest residential vacancy rate recorded by the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report to date. Dublin was the county with the lowest residential vacancy rate in June, while the highest vacancy rates were reported in Connacht, with Leitrim (12.2%), Mayo (10.8%) and Roscommon (10.6%).

In Ireland, a total of 21,134 residential properties were classified as derelict in June 2023, representing a fall of 3.5% compared with June 2022.

The average residential property price in Carlow was €244,533 in the 12 months to May 2023, lower than the national average of €366,291. There was a total of 503 residential property transactions in Carlow in the 12 months to May 2023 and 9.3% of these were new builds.

A total of 246 new residential address points were added to the GeoDirectory database in Carlow in the 12 months to June 2023, while 291 residential buildings were under construction in Carlow in June 2023.

Nationally, 22,842 residential buildings were under construction in June 2023, representing only a modest increase of 2.0% compared with the same period in 2022.