Carlow town five bed on market for €395k

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Constructed in 2005, Brownshill Crescent is an exclusive development of only five detached family homes on the fringes of Carlow Town. Number 5 is tucked away at the end of this quiet cul-de-sac, affording additional privacy.
Extending to 167.4 sq m, this property offers generous accommodation throughout and has been tastefully decorated by the current owners. There is a large, well-manicured rear garden along with a low maintenance front garden with parking for multiple cars.
This is an ideal opportunity to obtain a well-located private home in a rural setting within walking distance of Carlow town centre. BER: C1. Price: €395,000. More information here.

