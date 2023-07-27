Carlow’s Kathryn to co-host this year’s Rose of Tralee contest

By Suzanne Pender

THERE’LL be at least two Carlow ladies on stage for this year’s Rose of Tralee contest with news this morning that Kathryn Thomas will join Dáithí Ó Sé as co-host for the Rose of Tralee 2023.

The pair will make history as the first-ever joint presenters of RTÉ’s coverage of the festival, broadcasting live from the Kerry Sports Academy at the Munster Technological University (MTU) on 21-22 August on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

New presenter Kathryn can’t wait to join Dáithí onstage and meet this year’s International Roses.

“I’m honoured and so excited to join Daithí and the team as co-host of this year’s Rose of Tralee. The festival has such an incredible legacy in Ireland and all around the world – no better way to celebrate such incredible women,” said Kathryn.

“I’ve grown up watching it each year, so it’s very special to get the opportunity to present alongside Daithí. I can’t wait to get started. Tralee here we come!”

The Rose of Tralee will be available to watch for free, live and on-demand by audiences in Ireland and around the world on RTÉ Player and there’s no doubt that all in Carlow will be keeping an eye out for Carlow Rose Caoimhe Deering.

Features, archive footage, behind-the-scenes content and more will also be available across RTÉ.ie and RTÉ social media platforms over the coming weeks.

“I’m over the moon to be back presenting the Rose of Tralee for another year, and to welcome my wonderful new co-host Kathryn to the Rose of Tralee family,” said Dáithí.

“Kathryn and I have known and worked with each other for over two decades, so no doubt that there’s plenty of craic in store. We can’t wait to meet this year’s incredible 32 Roses and make our way to Tralee. Seo linn!”

The Rose of Tralee International Festival returns for its 62nd festival from 18-22 August.