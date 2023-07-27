  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Conservation talk to take place in Carlow this Sunday

Conservation talk to take place in Carlow this Sunday

Thursday, July 27, 2023

A conservation talk will take place this Sunday in an Gairdin  Beo.

Randal Plunkett will give a talk entitled ‘Fantasic Wild, Seeing the Bigger Picture’ at 11am on Sunday 30 July as part of Carlow Garden Trail.

An advocate for rewilding, Randall is also an Irish film director, producer and editor as well as a landowner and holder of one of the oldest surviving Irish peerage titles, and one of the longest-inhabited houses in Ireland, Dunsany Castle in Meath.

Randall Plunkett

Randal will discusss new ideas in conservation and restoration of nature along with how everyone can do their bit. Tickets are available here.

 

Filed under: , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow town five bed on market for €395k

Thursday, 27/07/23 - 4:34pm

Free family craft workshops to take place in Carlow ahead of international expo

Thursday, 27/07/23 - 4:26pm

Castledermot ICA enjoy day trip to ’Comer

Thursday, 27/07/23 - 2:59pm

Similar Articles

Court defendant wishes Carlow ‘best of luck’

Friday, 07/07/23 - 9:24pm

Carlow man jailed for assaulting garda after he was stopped for dangerous driving  

Friday, 07/07/23 - 9:12pm

Engineer fears Carlow will be overloaded with solar farms

Friday, 07/07/23 - 8:59pm