Conservation talk to take place in Carlow this Sunday

A conservation talk will take place this Sunday in an Gairdin Beo.

Randal Plunkett will give a talk entitled ‘Fantasic Wild, Seeing the Bigger Picture’ at 11am on Sunday 30 July as part of Carlow Garden Trail.

An advocate for rewilding, Randall is also an Irish film director, producer and editor as well as a landowner and holder of one of the oldest surviving Irish peerage titles, and one of the longest-inhabited houses in Ireland, Dunsany Castle in Meath.

Randal will discusss new ideas in conservation and restoration of nature along with how everyone can do their bit. Tickets are available here.