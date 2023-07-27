Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Kathleen Geoghegan (nèe O’Brien)

Conway Park, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Predeased by her Husband Ray, sons Brendan and Gerry Parents, grandchild Angel and great- grandchild Lucy, sadly missed by her loving daughters Marie, Caroline, Sandra, Catherine, jacqui and Debbie, son David , sons-In-law Liam, Thomas and Liam,Thomas and Waseem, partners Jimmy and Michelle, sisters Carmel, Theresa and Moira (deceased), brothers Tom, Paddy Eamonn and Dan (deceased), brothers-in-law Bernie, Charlie and Tony(deceased)and sisters-in law Mary, Carmel and Evelyn(deceased) grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and extended family and friends

May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home at No. 3 Conway Park on Friday at 12.noon until 8.pm

Removal from her Home on Saturday Morning arriving at St. Andrew’s Church Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11.oc. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption Bagenalstown.

House Strictly Private on Saturday Morning

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie

Aaron O’Brien (Kiely)

19 The Laurels, Tullow Rd., Carlow and formerly Clondalkin, Dublin, passed away suddenly, on July 26th, 2023.

Predeceased by his loving mother Mary.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving father Johnny, Maria, sisters Norah and Mandy, brothers Jimmy, Damien, John, Gary and Karl, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

May Aaron Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in The Holy Family Church, Askea followed by funeral to Newland’s Cross Crematorium for Cremation Service at 1.30pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service

Askea Church webcam

Mary Walsh (née Hoare)

4 Cappalug, Killeshin, Carlow and formerly 28 Lock House, Athy, Co Kildare, passed away peacefully, on July 25th, 2023, at Naas General Hospital, Kildare.

Beloved wife of Jerry, much loved mother of Jane, Pat and Michael (Mitch), adored grandmother of Molly, Hannah, Lucy, Lauren, Emma, Mikey, Padraic, Anna, Lily and the late Mathew, Joseph, Maeve and Hugo and cherished sister of Kathleen.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, Jane’s partner Jerry, daughter-in-law Catherine, Mitch’s partner Lisa, sister, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, on Thursday from 3pm, concluding with Prayers at 7pm. Removal from there on Friday morning at 11.30am to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary’s Funeral Mass will be streamed on the Killeshin Parish website

https://www.facebook.com/GraiguecullenKilleshin/