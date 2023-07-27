Free salsa event coming up in The Exchange

By Elizabeth Lee

Did you ever want to unleash your inner Latina goddess? Or learn how to salsa?

Then get along to The Exchange, Potato Market, Carlow on Saturday 19 August when Freesalsa Ireland presents salsa and bachata, a free two-hour event that will show people how to dance. The whole event is the brainchild of local man, Jason Whelan who runs similar events in Dublin but now he’s bringing it all back home!

Rueda de Casino, or Casino Wheel, is one of the older and more dynamic dances of the Salsa family and originates from Cuba. With partner changes and sequenced choreography danced in as big a circle as numbers allow, dancers experience the support of a group as they enjoy a wonderful mixture of music, fun and never-ending motion as the sequence calls come thick and fast.

Bachata, which originates from the Dominican Republic, has morphed into many variants from modern to sensual to urban. This partner dance is usually slower and between two people who spend the dance interpreting the music and responding to each other in a truly wonderful example of communication through dance.

Following the event on 19 August, Jason hopes to run classes in September in the Fr John Cummins Centre on College Street, Carlow.

Pop along to The Exchange between 3pm and 5pm on Saturday 19 August and have a look at the latest dance trend to hit Carlow!