Gardaí seize €700,000 of cannabis and cocaine in Meath

Michael Bolton

Gardaí seized approximately €700,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine along with a suspected firearm with ammunition during the course of a search in County Meath on Wednesday 26th July, conducted as part of Operation Tara

The search, which was conducted by gardaí from the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit with assistance from the Trim and Navan Detective units, took place at a premises in the Summerhill area at approximately 5:30pm and was targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Meath division.

During the course of this search, approximately €600,000 of suspected cannabis was seized along with approximately €100,000 of suspected cocaine.

A suspected semi-automatic pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition were also seized.

The seized drugs (totalling €700,000) and the firearm will now be sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland and the Garda Ballistics Unit respectively.