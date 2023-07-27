History group recalls commemoration of 1798 Rebellion

By Suzanne Pender

MYSHALL Drumphea Social History group recently recalled the local community’s proud part in the 200th commemoration of the 1798 Rebellion some 25 years ago.

Members of the group re-enacted the community’s walk from Corabut Gap to Myshall, which was part of an historic 1798 commemoration day in the village back in 1998.

“It’s 25 years, so we decided to remember it and do the walk from Corabut Gap to Myshall. Many in the group also walked it 25 years ago,” said Tommy Murphy from Myshall Drumphea Social History group.

“After the walk, we went into the hall to watch a video that was taken on the day of the 1798-1998 celebrations 25 years ago. The video was taken on the street, where we had re-enactments of an eviction and other things happening. It was lovely to have it and to see it, and to remember all the people who are no longer with us,” added Tommy.