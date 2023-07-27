  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • History group recalls commemoration of 1798 Rebellion

History group recalls commemoration of 1798 Rebellion

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Members of Myshall Drumphea Social History group recently re-enacted the community’s walk from Corabut Gap to Myshall, part of the village’s 1798 commemorations back in 1998

 

By Suzanne Pender

MYSHALL Drumphea Social History group recently recalled the local community’s proud part in the 200th commemoration of the 1798 Rebellion some 25 years ago.

Members of the group re-enacted the community’s walk from Corabut Gap to Myshall, which was part of an historic 1798 commemoration day in the village back in 1998.

“It’s 25 years, so we decided to remember it and do the walk from Corabut Gap to Myshall. Many in the group also walked it 25 years ago,” said Tommy Murphy from Myshall Drumphea Social History group.

“After the walk, we went into the hall to watch a video that was taken on the day of the 1798-1998 celebrations 25 years ago. The video was taken on the street, where we had re-enactments of an eviction and other things happening. It was lovely to have it and to see it, and to remember all the people who are no longer with us,” added Tommy.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow’s Kathryn to co-host this year’s Rose of Tralee contest

Thursday, 27/07/23 - 11:31am

Older people at risk of homelessness as rental crisis deepens

Wednesday, 26/07/23 - 4:48pm

Vacant property rate in Co Carlow is lower than the national average

Wednesday, 26/07/23 - 3:09pm