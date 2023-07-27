Man in his 40s killed in crash in Co Roscommon

By Claudia Savage, PA

A man in his 40s has been killed in a crash in Co Roscommon.

The driver died in the single-vehicle collision at around 2.40pm on Wednesday on the N5 at Cloonfree near Strokestown.

A technical examination of the scene was completed earlier by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have video footage to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 966 4620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.