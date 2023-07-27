Special day for Reverend Paul as he’s instituted in St Mary’s

All photos by: S. R. Live Streaming Services/Shane Reynolds

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE was a definite sense of homecoming when Reverend Paul Fitzpatrick was instituted in St Mary’s Church at the weekend.

Rev Paul is originally from MacGamhna Road, Carlow, so there was a joyous atmosphere on Friday evening when more than 50 clergy and lay readers attended the ceremony. Before the ceremony, the clergy gathered in Carlow Town Hall to be robed and then made their way across Haymarket to St Mary’s Church.

Bishop Adrian Wilkinson celebrated the institution of Rev Paul, accompanied by wonderful music by church organist Sena Harenberg.

Rev Paul then addressed the congregation, while Carolyn Good welcomed him on behalf of the parishioners. Fr Thomas O’Byrne, Administrator of the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, welcomed Rev Paul on behalf of the Catholic Church, and cathaoirleach Andrea Dalton did so on behalf of the people of Carlow town.

The ceremony was attended by Rev Paul’s wife Betty and their daughter Maebh, family members and friends, including local Catholic priests, as Rev Paul had trained as a Catholic priest but later retrained to become a Church of Ireland minister.

The congregation then enjoyed refreshments provided by a hard-working catering committee and, thankfully, the biblical weather conditions that had threatened to blow their marquee away had subsided so everyone could enjoy the special occasion in comfort.