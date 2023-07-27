  • Home >
Special day for Reverend Paul as he’s instituted in St Mary’s

Thursday, July 27, 2023

The clergy proceed from Carlow Town Hall to St Mary’s Church, Haymarket

 

Church of Ireland clergy and Catholic priests gather outside St Mary’s Church, Carlow

 

Rev Paul Fitzpatrick (front, centre) surrounded by his fellow clergy, with Bishop Adrian Wilkinson (right)

 

Robert Kidd, Hazel Smyth, Celina Dempsey and Emily Clarke

 

Sarah Garrigan and Carolyn Good

 

The catering committee: Sarah Garrigan, Lorna Collier, Cathy Egan, Ruth Hatton, Evelyn McFadden, Susan Gilbert and Valerie James

 

Joe Shirley, Evelyn McFadden, Rowena Stanley, Rev Helen Oxley and Bishop Adrian Wilkinson

 

Ann Griffin, Jennifer Griffin, William Griffin, Alan Gilbert and George Collier

 

Hazel Corrigan and Andrew Marino

 

The newly-instituted Rev Paul Fitzgerald, left, with Bishop Adrian Wilkinson and Rev Ger James from St Mary’s parish

 

All photos by: S. R. Live Streaming Services/Shane Reynolds

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE was a definite sense of homecoming when Reverend Paul Fitzpatrick was instituted in St Mary’s Church at the weekend.

Rev Paul is originally from MacGamhna Road, Carlow, so there was a joyous atmosphere on Friday evening when more than 50 clergy and lay readers attended the ceremony. Before the ceremony, the clergy gathered in Carlow Town Hall to be robed and then made their way across Haymarket to St Mary’s Church.

Bishop Adrian Wilkinson celebrated the institution of Rev Paul, accompanied by wonderful music by church organist Sena Harenberg.

Rev Paul then addressed the congregation, while Carolyn Good welcomed him on behalf of the parishioners. Fr Thomas O’Byrne, Administrator of the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, welcomed Rev Paul on behalf of the Catholic Church, and cathaoirleach Andrea Dalton did so on behalf of the people of Carlow town.

The ceremony was attended by Rev Paul’s wife Betty and their daughter Maebh, family members and friends, including local Catholic priests, as Rev Paul had trained as a Catholic priest but later retrained to become a Church of Ireland minister.

The congregation then enjoyed refreshments provided by a hard-working catering committee and, thankfully, the biblical weather conditions that had threatened to blow their marquee away had subsided so everyone could enjoy the special occasion in comfort.

