Three teens now facing charges over US tourist Stephen Termini attack

Tom Tuite

Three teenage boys now face charges for attacking US tourist Stephen Termini who was hospitalised after suffering severe injuries in Dublin.

Mr Termini, a New Yorker aged 57, was rushed to hospital after an incident on the corner of Store Street and Talbot Street in the north inner city last week.

The alleged attackers, three boys aged 14, 15 and 16, were remanded on bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions on Thursday.

Mr Termini, an artist and musician, remains in a serious but stable condition in Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital.

A 14-year-old boy was charged on Sunday and granted bail with conditions following a special court sitting on Sunday.

He is charged with assault causing harm to Mr Termini at Store Street, Dublin 1, on July 19th, contrary to section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Second hearing

Facing his second hearing, the teen appeared before the District Court President, Judge Paul Kelly, at the Dublin Children’s Court on Thursday morning.

He was accompanied by his father and did not address the court.

Garda Sergeant John Brady, Store Street station, told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) directions were not available yet and added that the teenager had only been charged on Sunday.

“We are working on the file; I think there is agreement to put it back to a date in October,” he said.

Defence barrister Roisin O’Mara confirmed there was consent to the adjournment period sought by Sergeant Brady.

Counsel asked the court to vary the bail terms, which were not read out, for a week commencing in August.

Bail

Sergeant Brady did not object to the application, which was granted.

Following a defence request, the judge warned the news media that the usual Children’s Children’s Act reporting restrictions applied.

At just after 2.30 pm, the second defendant, a 15-year-old schoolboy, was brought before the judge.

Garda Sergeant Niall Godfrey told Judge Kelly that the teen was arrested at his home on Dublin’s north side at 7.30 am and taken to Store Street Garda station, where he was detained and later charged.

He is also accused of assault causing harm to Mr Termini, and the court heard “he made no reply to the charge after caution”.

Garda Godfrey had no objection to bail subject to conditions agreed with defence solicitor David Bassett.

That teen was ordered to stay out of Talbot Street, Portland Row, Summerhill, Gardiner Street, Amien Street, Railway Street, and the surrounding areas in the north inner city.

He must obey a 9pm – 7am curfew and provide gardai with a contact phone number. Furthermore, the judge imposed a term barring him from communicating with the first defendant.

He was also accompanied to court by his father and sat silently throughout the hearing. The boy nodded to indicate he understood when the judge warned that breaking the terms could result in the court revoking bail.

The third boy, 16, was brought before Judge Kelly shortly after 3pm also charged with the same offences as his co-defendants.

Detective Sergeant Shane Noone told the court that boy “made no reply” to the charge.

Similarly, he had no objection to bail with conditions, and defence solicitor Roy O’Neill consented to the terms.

This teenager must obey a 9pm – 7am curfew, provide a mobile phone number and “be contactable 24 hours a day”, and not associate with the co-defendants.

He has to stay off Talbot Street, Railway Street and James Joyce Street.

The boy and his mother interacted with the judge to clarify the bail terms.

Sleepover

The mother asked if her son “is allowed to have a sleepover”. Detective Sergeant Noone said he was amenable to that if he knew where the boy was having the sleepover.

The teen replied, “No problem”, when warned not to contact the co-defendants and that “if you see them on the street, stay out of their way”.

His mother said, “he will not be with those lads”, but raised queries about the areas her son has been barred from by the court.

Detective Sergeant Noone explained: “This incident involves CCTV where youths were hanging around Railway Street, and it emanated from there; we are concerned that it could go back to that situation, and we want to avoid that.”

Mother and son thanked the judge as he was released.

The three boys, who have yet to indicate pleas, will appear again on October 5th for the DPP’s directions in the case to be given. Legal aid has been granted.

A decision has yet to be made as to whether the case, which has attracted international attention, will remain in the Children’s Court or go forward to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

The legislation states, “No report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.”

A GoFundMe Page set up Mr Termini’s family has reached over $100,000 within days.