Ambitious plan for Tullow proposes 11 projects around the town centre

By Elizabeth Lee

AN AMBITIOUS plan that could see the centre of Tullow upgraded and enhanced over the next two decades was passed at the July meeting of the local municipal council.

The plan, which proposes to work on 11 projects in and around the town centre, was proposed by cllr William Patton and seconded by cllr John McDonald, while a vote by roll call was passed unanimously. Chaired by cllr Charlie Murphy, a town committee of ten members was set up with representatives from the community, traders, Develop Tullow Association, the Tidy Towns and councillors.

The process of creating the plan was overseen by Nicola Lawlor, the town regeneration officer, and she presented a comprehensive report on the plan to the elected members at last week’s meeting.

In 2022, Tullow was selected as a Pathfinder Town and funding was provided to engage a design team to develop a Town Centre First Plan for Tullow. Planning company Urban Agency won the tender for researching and developing the plan, while the idea behind the project is to make Tullow ‘an attractive, prosperous, vibrant and connected town centre, where people would want to be, to live, to work, to socialise and to visit’, according to the report.

Once funding was granted for the research, a committee was set up and a series of meetings and workshops with residents, businesses and stakeholders was carried out in a bid to see what people wanted for the future in Tullow. There was a public workshop, two public consultations and three online surveys, which reaped 1,200 comments from the people of Tullow, while further meetings were held with council officials, planners and staff.

Four key themes emerged from the consultations and 11 projects were settled on within the plan. They focus on the Market Square, the courthouse, a heritage garden, biodiversity walks, a walkway along the River Slaney, plus other amenities there, pedestrian and cycle bridges and other plans.

Cllr Paton congratulated the team, including Ms Lawlor, on formulating the plan and added that there was a huge input into it from the people of Tullow. He added that people should bear in mind that it’s only early days yet but that it could potentially bring €22 million in funding to the various projects. Cllr McDonald seconded the plan, while cllr John Murphy said that “it’ll open new streams of funding for Tullow”.

Cllr Charlie Murphy said it was “an important document, probably the most important document” that the municipal district has worked on yet, while cllr Brian O’Donoghue commended the team on the “level of detail and vision” in the plan. He said that it will bring Tullow into the future, while also being sensitive to the town’s heritage.

Cathaoirleach John Pender congratulated all involved, but warned that it was up to the elected members to work on the proposals to ensure “that the plan will not be left on the shelf gathering dust”.