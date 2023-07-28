Carlow Sports Star Awards – Second quarter winners

THE second quarter of 2023 has produced some of the highest quality winners that even our most experienced selection committee members could remember.

A whole host of Carlow teams enjoyed success at provincial and national and it was a difficult job picking out through all the various achievements to narrow down on the winners. Nevertheless, our intrepid team of judges and have narrowed things down to 13 winners. They will be honoured on Friday 28 July at the Dolmen Hotel at 7pm and all are welcome to join us and rub shoulders with some of Carlow’s best and brightest sport stars.

Already thoughts are turning to winners for the third quarter and if would you like to nominate any Carlow sports person for an award for achievements through the months of July, August and September this year then email the reasons to [email protected] and they will be taken into consideration at the time of selection.

The winners for the second quarter of 2023 are:

GAA – DARRAGH FOLEY

On the first weekend in June, Darragh Foley scored eight points as Carlow beat Longford and advanced to the knock-out stages of the Tailteann Cup. It was a double celebration for the Kilbride footballer as the Carlow captain became the county’s highest ever intercounty senior football scorer.

In taking the top spot, Darragh surpassed the legendary Brendan Hayden with a total of 10 goals and 376 points in 153 games.

That Sunday was all about beating Longford but the Kilbride man did admit that breaking the record was a special moment for him and his club.

“It is nice. The great Brendan Hayden. A super footballer and a super hurler as well. I know all that he did for Carlow. It is a nice accolade to have. Hopefully, I will tag on a few more scores and I will have it (the record) for a little while,” said Darragh at the time.

His feat brought words of praise from Carlow manager, Niall Carew.

“He’s unbelievable and he’s a real role model for us. We’ve a very young team, you always hear about the best players on each team being the first to training and that’s him,” Carew said while he praised the attitude of one of his most important players.

“He’s first there (to training) and last leaving. He’s just immaculate in his preparation and it’s good for young lads coming in to see why he is the top scorer because he’s always practising and he’s always diligent about everything he does.”

HURLING – JAMES DOYLE

The St Mullins star forward may have scored a total 1-13 in the six Joe McDonagh Cup games which Carlow went through unbeaten but this is only a very small part of his contribution. For club and county, James invariably gives his all. He is strong and ultra-competitive in the race for possession. If he wins that little battle and gets to the ball first he rarely makes a wrong decision. Whether it is a short pass to a supporting player or delivering long he is unerringly accurate. Then again he is never afraid to take on an opponent while his speed and strength gives every team he plays with options either in defence or attack.

He is also a prodigious striker of the ball and his scores in the Joe McDonagh Cup were vital. It isn’t just the three points, it is his overall contribution and his constant presence at breakdowns both in defence and attack which were vital to the overall success of the Carlow senior hurlers this year.

He scored four goals in the 2017 Christy Ring Cup and another in the Joe McDonagh Cup win the following year. Yet his contribution to the Carlow success this year with those three points and an overall superb performance equalled any of those immense offerings which he produced in the past.

He is, even at this stage of his hurling career, one of the county’s most decorated hurlers. Carlow and St Mullins supports can only lick their lips as there is a promise of so much more to come.

WOMENS RUGBY- CATHERINE DEMPSEY

Tullow created history in April when their ladies became the first ever team to retain the Paul Flood Cup. It was a point no-one could have predicted the team would reach when earlier on in the season they struggled.

Gradually it all came together and by the time the first round of the cup competition came around, Tullow and this quarterly award winner were ready to go.

Catherine has the experience and is a natural out-half. A marker had been laid in the semi when the Slaneysiders enjoyed a 47-15 win over a combined Portarlington Cill-Dara side to go with the victories over Clondalkin and Barnhall.

The final against Tullamore was a white-knuckle ride for all concerned. Tullow led 12-0 with Dempsey scoring her side’s second conversion and adding the points. The County Offaly side hit back. It was time for cool heads. Dempsey provided this and her leadership was vital in a great second half. She added a vital penalty and also kicked a conversion. At the end Tullow prevailed 29-27. While it was a team performance, Dempsey’s kicking and coolness on the day ensured Tullow won the cup for the fourth time.

MEN’S RUGBY – GARRET FITZGERALD

At Athy in April, Garrett Fitzgerald entered the pantheon of Tullow greats when he scored two tries as his side won their second ever Provincial Towns Cup. It is a special competition and a run through the knock-out stages is how previous Tullow sides have always measured their season.

Over the years, Tullow have produced some top-class scrum-halves. This year was no exception but this second quarterly award winner was also able to play in the number 10 position. With the year unfolding it would be fair to say the scrum-half position was up for grabs. As the season came to a close and with just the final left to decide, Garrett was now the number one choice. He completely vindicated the faith shown in him when he scored an early try. Tullow increased their lead when Garrett streaked over midway through the second half. The Slaneysiders looked all over winners but Kilkenny got back to within four points. It was time to show what the scrum-half and the rest of the Tullow team could do in defence. In an amazing finish this Tullow team kept their line intact and held out for an historic league and cup double. Two tries in the final for Garrett. The kind of stuff dreams are made of. Roll on next season as Tullow go up into Leinster League Division 1A where new challenges will be faced and taken on.

GAA – BAGENALSTOWN GAELS FEILE WINNERS

Carlow underage teams have a proud tradition in the annual Feile competitions and at the end of June in County Galway it was the turn of Bagenalstown Gaels when they won all their three group games and went on to take the Division 3 Hurling Feile na nGael title.

The team stayed in the Radisson Blue in Athlone on the Friday night. On arrival they went for a puck around on a local pitch before resting up for the evening. The history makers in waiting were on the road bright and early the following day where they travelled to their centre.

In Ballinasloe, they played their three groups followed by a semi-final and final. They had to dig deep in the second round to beat Eoghan Ruadh from Dungannon but prevailed by 1-8 to 2-3.

In the last four, they saw off the challenge of Padraig Pearses of Roscommon by 0-8 to 0-2 where they took their chances against stern opposition. Then came their moment and they made no mistake. They were convincing winners over the Tyrone opposition seeing off Eoghan Ruadh once again as they joined an elite group of Carlow teams who have won Feile national titles.

Full-panel

Bagenalstown Gaels: Mikey Fenelon, David Roche, Aodhan Hickey, Jake McAssey, Oran Doyle, Niall Power, Alex Doyle, Kyle O’Brien, David Reddy, Danny Travers, John Lillis, James Brennan, Paul Carroll, TJ Ahned, Dean O’Sullivan, Sean Darcy, Jack Monahan, Daniel Collins, Eoin Monahan, Jake Salawatecki, Kenneth Hickey, Killian Hughes, Kyle Lyons, Alfie Black.

CYCLING – CON SCULLY

The career of Carlow cyclist Con Scully reached a new high in May when he was selected on the Dan Morrissey team for this year’s Ras Tailteann. It was a dream come through for the local Road Cycling Club member as he followed in the footsteps of a handful of Carlow cyclists who have rode the prestigious race.

It turned out to be a tough week. Things went wrong but at the end of it all he took an excellent 16th place in the under 23 category and 52nd on general classification.

The nature of the race meant there were plenty of crashes where the speed was always high.

The highlight for the week was Matteo Cigala’s excellent 3rd place finish on the stage from Birr to Ennis with Scully playing his part to ensure the Dan Morrissey team were in a position at the sprint finish.

The average speeds on World Race Tour events are somewhere between the 46-47 kilometres an hour. Con achieved an average 50kms an hour during one of the stages when he fought successfully to get back to the main group.

“Hopefully, next year they will throw a few more climbs in. That would suit me a lot better. It was a positive experience,” Con said afterwards.

SOCCER – ST JOSEPH’S NS, HACKETSTOWN

Lifting a trophy on a grand stage like that of the Aviva Stadium is an honour that even some of the very best players in Ireland have yet to enjoy and yet, that’s exactly what Hacketstown NS did in May when they were one of the winners at the FAI Primary Schools 5-a-side National Finals.

Hacketstown had to come through the best that Carlow and Leinster had to throw them to even book their place on the big day but once there, they weren’t weren’t going to let the opportunity pass them by.

Oisin Wall netted a brilliant hat-trick in their first game of the finals, a 3-1 win over Limerick’s Scoil Naomh Iosef.

Páidí Connolly, Oisin Wall and William Myers were the scorers in their next win, against Scoil Naomh Colmcille, Dun na nGall.

The final game against St. Mary’s NS, Mountbellew saw them come from 3-1 down to win 5-3 to lift the title. Páidí Connolly, Oisin Wall, William Myers, Adam Doyle (2) were the goal scorers for Barry Murphy’s side. To round off a brilliant day, Páidí Connolly was named Player of the Tournament. A huge cheer descended around the Stadium when he went up to accept this accolade from Women’s International star Jamie Finn. Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny was also on hand to present the trophy on a day that these young players will never forget.

SOCCER – CARLOW’S GAYNOR CUP WINNING SQUAD

THE Gaynor Cup is a collection of the best young girl soccer players from around the country as they represent their leagues across a full week and battle to become the best side in Ireland. In June of this year for the very first time, it was the Carlow League who finished as winners.

In the group stages, Carlow marked themselves out as a team to watch as they beat Limerick & District, Wexford and Mayo to reach the knockout stages with a 100% record.

Up against a fancied Galway team, the game finished 1-1 before Cara English was the Carlow hero by scoring the decisive penalty in the shoot-out.

Another 1-1 draw in the semi-final against MGL South meant penalties were once again required and this time it was Eimear Bolger’s turn to slot home the winner.

Remarkably, penalties were needed again in the final against Midlands League after a game dominated by Carlow somehow ended scoreless. By now, Carlow were dab hands at penalties and after goalkeeper Carla Byrne made a crucial save, Cara English again stepped forward to score the all-important kick.

Among a squad of stars, Ciara Milton was recognised after the competition after she shared the top scorer award after scoring eight goals.

A wonderful achievement by manager Alan Smith and his players.

Carlow squad: Carla Byrne Tynan (Vale Wanderers), Lucie O’Reilly (Killeshin), Cara English (Killeshin), Hannah Kerfah (St Fiacc’s), Aoife Bergin (Burrin Celtic), Emma Malone (Killeshin), Keelie Doyle (Burrin Celtic), Anna Gurhy (New Oak), Grainne Grennan (Ballymurphy Celtic), Jasmine Doyle (St Fiacc’s), Anna Cullen (Burrin Celtic), Siobhan Sinnott (New Oak), Eimear Bolger (Burrin Celtic), Ashlee Smith (St Fiacc’s), Ciara Milton (Killeshin), Laura Malone (Killeshin), Natalia Deka (Nurney Villa), Ellie Maher (St Fiacc’s), Nicole Osborne (St Fiacc’s, Abby Kepple (Burrin Celtic).

Manager: Alan Smith, Coaches – Paul Sinnott, Ger Osborne.

ATHLETICS – ADAM NOLAN

In a short space of time, Adam Nolan has marked himself as one of the brightest up and coming talents in Irish athletics.

In June, having broke the National U20 110m hurdle record in May at the Leinster Schools Final, he broke his own record in early June when he ran a time of 13.89 in SETU Carlow.

However, that record didn’t last long and just a week later, Nolan went quicker again to win a Schools All-Ireland title in a time of 13.70 in the singlet of his school, Scoil Chonglais of Baltinglass. He showed his versatility then by jumping 6.74m to win a long jump gold at the same Championships in Tullamore.

Those times in the 110m hurldes are not only the fastest ever for the event by somebody of his age but enough to reach the qualifying standard for the U20 European Championship and the young St Laurence O’Toole AC athlete from Rathvilly will now go forward to represent his country in those Championships in Jerusalem in August. An athlete to keep an eye out for.

CAMOGIE – CARLOW VERY NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION 3A WINNERS

Carlow were simply imperious in this year’s National League. Under new management, the squad wasted little time in hitting the ground running under Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere.

They racked up big wins over Louth, Roscommon and Wicklow to cruise into the semi-finals, where they comfortably despatched Kildare.

That set up a final date against an Armagh side who had been equally as impressive en route to the final. The final, played in Louth, was a tight and low scoring affair but eventually it was Eve Sinnott who stepped forward to be matchwinner when she fired over to clinch a 0-8 to 0-7 win.

In the Championship, Carlow went to record a memorable win over Laois on their way to a Leinster Intermediate final before losing out to Carlow but they went to ensure their status at All-Ireland Intermediate level for next season and the future is bright for this group of players.

LADIES GAA – LEINSTER UNDER 14 DIVISION 4 WINNERS

The Carlow U14 enjoyed a fine Leinster Final win when they beat Louth by 4-9 to 1-11 in the final in late April.

Aine McCullagh hit a brilliant hat-trick of goals in the final and finished with a personal tally of 3-3, while Maria Byrne scored the other goal for the victorious team. After scoring 4-8 in the first half, Carlow had to withstand a strong Louth challenge in the second half and goalkeeper Carla Byrne was eventually named as player of the match for her part in this brilliant win.

WOMEN’S RUGBY – U16 RHINOS

Rhino girls rugby is a joint project between Carlow RFC and Tullow RFC to provide and facilitate girls rugby in the county and surrounding areas. Staring with only 15 girls this project is now in year three and there are now over 50 girls playing between u14s and u16’s, and next season we hope to field three teams u14, u16 and u18. Girls rugby is the fastest growing area within the game and with this project we are insuring the future of the sport in our area.

At the end of March, the U16 team won the Division 1 Leinster League Final and then in April went on to beat Gorey in the Southeast Cup Final. Fantastic to see that the future of women’s rugby in both the Carlow RFC and Tullow RFC clubs looks to be in good hands.

Rhinos squad: Poppy Dunne (Captain), Ellen Burgess, Madison Byrne, Olivia Coulahan, Chloe Crotty, Eadaoin Doogue Dempsey, Grace Dillon, Megan Doyle, Grainne Kavanagh, Katie Keegan, Amy Kelly, Georgia Kelly, Nadine Kelly, Hannah Kelly, Roisin Kinch, Holly Lavin, Grace Lennon, Emma McNally, Lilly Murphy, Ava Nolan, Kate Sheehan, Molly Sheridan, Eppie Snoddy and Bianca Stroe

CAMOGIE – CARLOW U16 CAMOGIE TEAM

Carlow’s U16 camogie team, under the management of John Joe Martin, have enjoyed some brilliant narrow wins this season, the 2-11 to 2-10 win over Kildare in the Leinster final typifying their season.

Kate Burke scored both goals in the win but Roisin Joyce’s eight points were crucial in getting over the line, particularly as she scored what proved to the decisive point.

This team enjoyed another one point win over Armagh in the All-Ireland semi-final and will play an All-Ireland final this weekend against Westmeath.

This is a team who have already achieved great things and yet, even bigger achievements might yet be to come.