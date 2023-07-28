Completely renovated Co Carlow home up for sale

DNG McCormack Properties are presenting this wonderful 4/5-bedroom, 2-bathroom detached home to the market at Alder Grove Lodge, Shillelagh Road, Tullow. Completely renovated to an extremely high standard with new electric wiring, new plumbing, new insulation, new oil tank, new oil burner, the family dwelling extends to c.184.19m² of spacious elegance. Located in an enviable setting only a stone’s throw from the centre of Tullow town.

Sitting on a site of approx 0.5 acres, you will be immediately struck by the attractive finish of the property that is set back from the road by a large tarmaced driveway with a beautiful red brick entrance through wooden gates and is bounded by a secure wood and wire fencing. Notable highlights include a top quality fitted kitchen with marble worktops and an island, exceptional quality flooring throughout and modern sanitary ware. Because the house has been completely refurbished potential owners can decorate it to their personal preferences. BER: B3.

Price: €445,000. More information here.