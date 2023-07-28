Completely renovated Co Carlow home up for sale

Friday, July 28, 2023

DNG McCormack Properties are presenting this wonderful 4/5-bedroom, 2-bathroom detached home to the market at Alder Grove Lodge, Shillelagh Road, Tullow. Completely renovated to an extremely high standard with new electric wiring, new plumbing, new insulation, new oil tank, new oil burner, the family dwelling extends to c.184.19m² of spacious elegance. Located in an enviable setting only a stone’s throw from the centre of Tullow town.

Sitting on a site of approx 0.5 acres, you will be immediately struck by the attractive finish of the property that is set back from the road by a large tarmaced driveway with a beautiful red brick entrance through wooden gates and is bounded by a secure wood and wire fencing. Notable highlights include a top quality fitted kitchen with marble worktops and an island, exceptional quality flooring throughout and modern sanitary ware. Because the house has been completely refurbished potential owners can decorate it to their personal preferences. BER: B3.

Price: €445,000. More information here.

Kitchen

 

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow supermarket receives green light for extension

Friday, 28/07/23 - 9:56pm

Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

Friday, 28/07/23 - 6:29pm

Rathmore bridge to be repaired

Friday, 28/07/23 - 6:21pm

Similar Articles

Modern Carlow town four-bed on market for €300k

Friday, 28/07/23 - 4:42pm

21-bedroom Carlow hostel up for sale

Friday, 28/07/23 - 4:29pm

Carlow town five bed on market for €395k

Thursday, 27/07/23 - 4:34pm