Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

Aaron O’Brien (Kiely)

19 The Laurels, Tullow Rd., Carlow and formerly Clondalkin, Dublin, passed away suddenly, on July 26th, 2023.

Predeceased by his loving mother Mary.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving father Johnny, Maria, sisters Norah and Mandy, brothers Jimmy, Damien, John, Gary and Karl, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

May Aaron Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in The Holy Family Church, Askea followed by funeral to Newland’s Cross Crematorium for Cremation Service at 1.30pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service

