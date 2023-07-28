Helen McEntee will meet with assaulted US tourist’s family if they wish

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said she is happy to meet with the family of the US tourist who was assaulted in Dublin city centre.

Stephen Termini, a New Yorker in his 50s, was seriously injured in an attack in Talbot Street last week, prompting a wider debate on whether the Irish capital’s streets are safe.

Three male juveniles have appeared in court this week and face charges in relation to the incident.

The attack has prompted the US Embassy in Dublin to warn visiting US citizens to “keep a low profile” and not to walk alone, especially after dark.

The Minister for Justice insisted the city is mostly safe, while pledging to take action to deter violent attacks.

“I’ve said I’d be happy to meet with them,” she said on Friday when asked about the arrival of Mr Termini’s family in Ireland.

“They haven’t engaged with me yet. I have spoken to the American ambassador but I haven’t spoken to them yet.

“But again, as I said, I’m happy to meet with them if that’s what they wish.”

Ms McEntee was speaking at a ceremony for the graduation of 87 gardaí from the Garda College in Templemore, Co Tipperary, as she announced an additional 10 million euro in funding for gardaí in the Dublin region.

Ms McEntee said: “This is the first in the newest round of recruits that are going to be coming through Templemore this year and next year.

“What we need is more gardai on the ground, on the beat and this will certainly help with that.

She added: “It is not where I would like us to be, I would like us to be further ahead at this stage but if we close to 800 this year I have absolute confidence that we are going to start reaching those targets of 1,000 next year.

“I am the first to say I wish we were further ahead.

“These 87 members will be out next week on the beat, there will be support in policing on the ground and people want to see their gardaí in their uniforms out in communities and these gardai will be doing that as will the new recruits coming down the line.”