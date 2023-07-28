McEntee says no timeframe yet for laws against sex-for-rent practices

Kenneth Fox

The Minister for Justice has admitted there is no timeframe for legislation to outlaw sex-for-rent practices 18 months after the government pledged to tackle it.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Minister Helen McEntee described landlords seeking sex-for-rent arrangements, by preying on vulnerable people desperately seeking accommodation, as “absolutely horrendous”.

“It should never be the case that somebody is put in that position, particularly vulnerable people,” she said.

When the issue was first revealed, Minister McEntee told the Dáil there was a “gap” in the law that left vulnerable renters exposed to unscrupulous landlords and that it was something that “needs to be addressed”.

“We are trying to bring forward proposals as quickly as we possibly can.”

However, Ms McEntee admitted on Friday that “we don’t have a timeframe” for enacting new laws but said the government was “trying to move on it as quickly as possible”.

The Ban on Sex for Rent Bill, introduced by Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan in March 2022, was not progressed after pre-legislative scrutiny.

The Department of Justice will look at the issue following finalisation of a review of prostitution laws.

That review was due to be completed at the end of last year but was delayed.

A new lead researcher is now being recruited to complete the prostitution review after the department agreed that the previous researcher was not able to complete the study.

When told that one woman targeted by landlords seeking sex-for-rent arrangements in Dublin has had to seek counselling because of her experience, Minister McEntee said: “It is absolutely appalling what has happened to the lady in question.

“It shouldn’t have happened, and I hope she is doing okay. I wish her the best. We are moving as quickly as we can, and we have a huge amount of work in the zero-tolerance strategy to try and address a number of different issues.