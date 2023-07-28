Rathmore bridge to be repaired

By Elizabeth Lee

REPAIRS due to be carried out by Carlow County Council on Rathmore bridge were delayed because of the wet weather that Ireland experienced for the entire month of July.

Area engineer Pat Harrington told councillors at a recent municipal district meeting that the bridge had been badly damaged by an unknown vehicle, with the parapets being “completely demolished”.

“The taxpayer will have to pick up the cost for that one,” said Mr Harrington, while cllr John Murphy added that no-one had come forward to claim responsibility.

Mr Harrington said that an assessment on the bridge will be carried out, but that the bad weather during July had stymied a lot of the council’s roadworks, including the repair of another bridge near Lisnavagh, Rathvilly.

He concluded that there are ongoing maintenance costs with bridges because of their age and because of damage being done to them by large agricultural machinery.