Carlow Rose Caoimhe swaps high heels for football boots

Saturday, July 29, 2023

The Rathvilly team who took part in the U12 Football Blitz organised by Carlow Rose Caoimhe Deering (left) in Rathvilly GAA Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Pictured at the U12 Football Blitz organised by Carlow Rose Caoimhe Deering in Rathvilly GAA (back l/r) Aoife McGrath, Sarah Dalton, Mia Dalton, Fiona Corcoran and Dominique Balfe, (front l/r)) Caoimhe Tallon, Cara Wall, Annie Farrell and Katie-Mai Duffy

Carlow Rose Caoimhe Deering with Ollie, Jack, Siofra and Emma Murphy at the football blitz in aid of Temple St Children’s Hospital

The Coolkenno team

Action between Coolkenno and Rathvilly during the U12 football blitz in aid of Temple St Children’s Hospital

Kilcullen and Kildavin/Clonegal in action during the U12 football blitz

The Kilcullen team

The Kildavin/Clonegal team

The Killeshin team

The Clara team from Wicklow

The Athy team

The St. Brigid’s team from Hacketstown

Carlow Rose 2023 Caoimhe Deering wwith her parents Ciara and Brian

 

By Suzanne Pender

BALL GOWNS and high heels were replaced with jerseys and football boots as Carlow Rose Caoimhe Deering took on one of her favourite activities – GAA.

The sporty Carlow Rose organised an U12 girls’ football blitz in aid of Temple Street Children’s Hospital recently, welcoming teams from eight clubs to Rathvilly GAA.

Temple Street is a cause very close to Caoimhe’s heart because her cousin Amber O’Reilly attended the hospital following a stroke when she was just five years’ old. Now a healthy and happy teenager, Amber’s family never forgot the enormous support of Temple Street in Amber’s care and recovery, so Caoimhe was delighted to have the opportunity to give something back.

“It went really well … we were delighted to welcome teams from Rathvilly, Kildavin Clonegal, Athy, Kilcullen, Killeshin, Coolkenno, Clara and St Brigid’s Clonmore,” said Caoimhe.

“We raised €3,000 were we’re absolutely delighted with, everyone was so generous and loads of people helped out on the day, which was great,” added Caoimhe.

Each of the teams donated, while a shop, kindly sponsored by Munnelly garage, Carlow, was set up, with Caoimhe’s cousin Sarah Dalton doing a flying trade all afternoon.

A coffee trailer and face painting also helped to support the cause, with Caoimhe’s family and friends again helping out.

The blitz was also delighted with support from the Talbot Hotel, which kindly donated a cup and shield for the finals.

Kilcullen emerged as winners of the cup in a thrilling final against Killeshin, while Rathvilly were winners of the shield – much to the delighted of their proud coach Caoimhe.

All the teams got the chance to play the same number of games, while all of the players were presented with participation certs, so no-one went home empty-handed.

Caoimhe was also very grateful to referees on the day – her dad Brian, Eoghan Everson, Jimmy Lawlor and Damian Brady. Big thanks, too, to Rathvilly’s juvenile officer Tony Bolger, who’s army skills were put to good use when bad weather threatened to put a damper on everything.

“Tony set up a tent for the shop and I was worrying about the weather because it was misty when we were setting up, but then it was dry for all the matches and only really started raining when we were doing the presentation – we were really lucky,” said Caoimhe.

This week, Caoimhe joins all her fellow Roses for a trip to the Galway Races, while she sets off on her Rose tour of the country on Friday 11 August, just before the main event in Tralee.

“It’s all getting really close now, it’s so exciting,” she adds.

 

 

