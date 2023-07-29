  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Man dies following road traffic collision near Carlow/Wicklow border

Man dies following road traffic collision near Carlow/Wicklow border

Saturday, July 29, 2023

A motorcyclist died following a fatal road traffic collision near the Carlow/Wicklow border at Donard this morning.

Gardaí attended the scene of the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, occurred in Castleruddery Lower, Donard, shortly after 11am.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road at Castleruddery Lower remains closed this evening while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Castleruddery Lower area between 10:30am and 11:30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Council announce intention to acquire two derelict Carlow sites

Saturday, 29/07/23 - 8:48pm

Carlow Rose Caoimhe swaps high heels for football boots

Saturday, 29/07/23 - 3:08pm

Borris Vocational School Debs ball

Saturday, 29/07/23 - 2:56pm

Similar Articles

‘No evidence he was dead when they left the house’ say family of Peadar Doyle

Friday, 28/07/23 - 3:48pm

Conservation talk to take place in Carlow this Sunday

Thursday, 27/07/23 - 4:48pm

Court defendant wishes Carlow ‘best of luck’

Friday, 07/07/23 - 9:24pm