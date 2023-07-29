Council announce intention to acquire two derelict Carlow sites

  • Home >
Saturday, July 29, 2023

Carlow County Council has published a notice of intention to acquire two derelict sites compulsorily in Co Carlow.

One of the areas is located in Ballyvergal, Palatine (Folio CW538F) and the other is a site and premises on Main Street Hacketsown next to St Brigid’s Church in Hacketstown.

Maps of the sites are available to view at the offices of Carlow County Council, County Buildings, Athy Road, Carlow, R93E7R7. A copy of the map is also available to view online via the online consultation portal at https://consult.carlow.ie/.

The derelict site on Main Street, Hacketstown

Any owner, lessee or occupier may submit an objection to the proposed compulsory acquisition of the derelict site before 25 August. An objection must be made in writing stating the grounds of the objection and addressed to the Vacant Homes Officer, Carlow County Council County Buildings, Athy Road, Carlow in the County of Carlow.

If an objection is made to the proposed compulsory acquisition of a derelict site and the objection is not withdrawn, the derelict site shall not be acquired compulsorily by the Local Authority without the consent of An Bord Pleanala.

 

 

 

