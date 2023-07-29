Rally supporting asylum seekers takes place in Dun Laoghaire

Michael Bolton

A rally has been taking place in Dun Laoghaire in Dublin in support of refugees and asylum seekers this afternoon.

Students’ unions, trade unions and political parties have been participating in solidarity with migrants.

It comes after a series of protests and attacks directed against those seeking asylum in Dun Laoghaire and Ballybrack.

Councillor Hugh Lewis’ family home was attacked earlier this month, and he says the support he has received has been overwhelmingly positive.

“They let me know what I already believe, that the vast majority of people understand the issue quite well. We have a huge heritage of emigration in Dun Laoghaire town itself.

“Many Irish emigrants have left these shores un search of a better life, so that was reflected today in the march, and we had a great turnout right across the community.”

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett says the Rally aims to shows refugees they’re welcome in Ireland.

“People seeking asylum, who have moved into the area, and who have un our opinion, been unfairly targeted with a campaign of unnecessary fears, particularly by a small group of far-right activists, who seem to be hell-bent on encouraging division and fear.

“We want to counter that by showing solidarity and addressing the misinformation and fear they are trying to spread in the community.