Carlow are All-Ireland champions!

The All-Ireland U16B Shield is Carlow’s as a result of the second-half heroics of substitute Róisín Joyce at Birr’s St Brendan’s Park on Saturday, where her talents needed to be unleashed just before the interval for the necessary rescue mission.

Westmeath led at half-time thanks to goals from Annabel Hynes, Ali Brennan and Abbie McCauley in response to Lily Jones’ early green flag but Carlow gradually reeled in the 3-5 to 1-4 deficit as Joyce wrested midfield control, while fellow replacements, Amy Doyle and Ellen Barrett also exerted influence in attack.

Barrett found the net to reduce the margin to two points in the 41st minute and after Doyle kicked two points, Kate Burke added a third goal for her side. Joyce sent a piledriver to the net soon after and finished with 1-4, all bar a point of that from play as Carlow prevailed by 4-12 to 3-6.

