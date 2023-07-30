Cottage for sale in Strandhill has old country country style look

Michael Bolton

Bramble Cottage in Scarden Beg, near Strandhill, in Co Sligo, catches the eye with its old country style cottage look and thatched roof.

Priced at €1.15 million, it was originally constructed in 1995, and the cottage recently underwent a complete renovation ensuring a modern and luxurious living experience.

. Inside, the house features five generously proportioned bedrooms, each equipped with its own en-suite bathroom.

When you enter, the entrance hall has a coal stove, original flagstone flooring with exposed wooden beams, a gallery style atrium staircase and landing area with a soaring 5-metre ceiling.

To the right of the staircase is the drawing room featuring exposed wooden beams, carpet floors, feature fireplace and quaint period windows overlooking the front garden.

The kitchen impresses with its 15-metre length, 3-metre-high ceilings, herringbone flooring, a fireplace with a reclaimed brick feature surround with solid fuel fire and a floor-to-ceiling picture window offering a view of the rear garden.

The first floor of the property boasts four generously proportioned en-suite bedrooms surrounding a wraparound central landing. Three of these bedrooms feature a convenient walk-in wardrobe.

Situated on a spacious 0.52-acre plot, the cottage enjoys a prime location just moments away from the captivating coastline of Strandhill.

The front gardens offers privacy from the main road and is adorned with a diverse array of mature trees that create a tranquil oasis.

The well-kept shrubbery and lush greenery add to the aesthetic appeal, while the rear of the property features a spacious patio area and a gas glass firepit, perfect for hosting guests or unwinding while overlooking the breathtaking views of grasslands and Knocknarea Mountain.

From the recessed lighting fixtures to the tastefully fitted hardware, every detail has been carefully selected to create a sense of luxury and sophistication. This property seamlessly combines traditional elegance with modern amenities, creating a welcoming and stylish home.

Just 2.6km from Sligo Airport, the house is being sold with the option to purchase all existing furniture.