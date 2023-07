Andrew (Nipper) Shortall

Ballykilmurray, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow – 29th July 2023 (suddenly following a road traffic accident); Beloved husband of the late Rose and son of the late Tommy and Mary. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sisters Mary, Catherine and Bridget, brothers Tom, Mikie, Denis and Joey, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Andrew Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later