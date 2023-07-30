Death notices for Co Carlow

Tony Byrne (retired Garda Síochána) The Mill, Rathoe, Co. Carlow, passed away on 30th July 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Mary, son Damien, daughters Valerie, Paula and Elaine, grandchildren Thomas, Emmet, Shane, Katie, Cormac, Fionn, Ruairi and Dáire, sons and daughter-in-law Tadgh, Ciara, Paul and Daniel, his brothers John and Joe, his sister Sr. Columbanus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Michael Doyle

May his soul Rest in Peace Reposing at Lennon’s Funeral Home, Bunclody from 4pm to 7pm on Monday, July 31st. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Clonegal at 10.30 on Tuesday for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Fenlon, Lorraine

(Pollerton, Carlow) 27th July 2023. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family St. Francis Hospice, Dublin 5. Lorraine, formerly from Clontarf, Kilbarrack and Isle of Man. Lorraine, devoted mum, daughter and sister. Sadly missed by her son Gavin, Mam Nuala, sisters and brothers, Nuala, Harry, Sharon & Derek brothers-in-law sisters-in-law nephews, grandnephew, relatives friends and neighbours.

Pre-deceased by her father Harry and sister Jean.

Removal, Wednesday 2nd August to St. John the Evangelist Church, Kilbarrack arriving for 10am Mass. This mass can be viewed by pressing on the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-johns-church Followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if so desired to St. Vincent’s Hospital (St. Ann’s Ward) https://www.stvincentsfoundation.ie/donate/ or

St. Frances Hospice, Raheny https://www.sfh.ie/donate

Ann Murphy, (née Kelly)

4 Cois Abhainn, Burrin Road, and formerly of Staplestown Road, Carlow passed away peacefully on 29th July, 2023. Beloved wife of Frank and much-loved sister of the late James, Frances, Ellen, Kathleen, Sean, Mick and Tony. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Ann Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack Street, from 4pm on Monday 31st July with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 9.45am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.