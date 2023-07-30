  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Dunnes Stores recalls children’s swim jacket due to drowning risk

Dunnes Stores recalls children’s swim jacket due to drowning risk

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Muireann Duffy

A children’s swimming vest sold by Dunnes Stores has been recalled due to the risk of drowning.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) advised that the retailer is carrying a recall of the Dunnes Kids Swim Jacket as “seams of the garment may separate reducing/releasing buoyancy, creating the risk of submersion underwater and drowning”.

The CCPC estimated there are approximately 1,237 products impacted by the recall in the Republic.

The Dunnes Stores-branded product’s model type/number is 3248157, while the batch number is 230515 and the bar codes are 5099014540546/5099014540539/5099014540522.

Those who purchased the buoyancy aid have been asked to discontinue use immediately and keep it out of children’s reach.

The product can be returned to Dunnes Stores for a full refund, and further questions can be directed to their customer care team at [email protected].

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Sinéad O’Connor fans gather in Dublin to sing Nothing Compares 2 U

Sunday, 30/07/23 - 3:33pm

Man seriously injured in Dublin assault

Sunday, 30/07/23 - 3:01pm

Cottage for sale in Strandhill has old country country style look

Sunday, 30/07/23 - 2:11pm