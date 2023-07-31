Accenture to cut 890 jobs in Ireland

Accenture plans to make around 890 staff in Ireland redundant, representing 13 per cent of its workforce here.

The professional services company says this comes after it began work to “streamline” operations back in March.

Accenture currently employs around 6,500 people here.

The Irish-headquartered multinational has already cut 400 jobs from its Irish operation over recent months, as part of a global jobs cut of 19,000 employees.

It said it remains “firmly committed” to Ireland and will continue managing for the long term.

The news from Accenture follows several other redundancy announcements at tech companies with Irish operations.

Many Accenture staff act as outsourced contract workers for tech companies such as Meta and Microsoft, along with providing services to the big pharma companies and financial institutions.

In a statement, the company said: “In March, we initiated a series of actions to streamline our operations, including the departure of around 2.5 per cent of our current global workforce.

“We will be commencing a collective employee consultation for a proposed redundancy programme that is expected to affect around 890 people at Accenture in Ireland.

“We do not plan to comment further while the consultation process is ongoing.

“Our business in Ireland continues to show strong performance and we remain focused on our strategy to be at the centre of our clients’ business and help them reinvent themselves to reach new levels of performance.

“We continue to focus on ensuring we have the right talent to serve our clients, to invest in our people and recruit in critical skills areas.

“We remain firmly committed to our business in Ireland and will continue managing for the long-term.” – (Additional reporting: Reuters/PA)