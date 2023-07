By Elizabeth Lee

THE transferal of a parcel of land in Ardattin from a landowner to the local school was approved at the July meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

The transfer will improve access to the school from the car park.

Director of services Eamonn Brophy said that the transferal needed the approval of councillors. Cllr Charlie Murphy welcomed the move, saying that it was a good safety measure for the school, while cllr John Murphy seconded.