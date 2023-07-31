  • Home >
  • Charming cottage in East Carlow on market for €195k

Charming cottage in East Carlow on market for €195k

Monday, July 31, 2023

This charming 3-bedroom semi-detached cottage at 16 Marian Terrace, Hacketstown, Carlow is set on spacious grounds on an elevated site enjoying views of Eagle Hill, the surrounding countryside and the Wicklow Mountains beyond. It is very conveniently located within 200m of the centre of Hacketstown and all its amenities. Boasting a compact 3-bedroom layout with modern bathroom and in turn-key condition this would be ideal for ‘starting out’ or ‘downsizing’.   Accommodation consists of sitting room, kitchen/dining area, three bedrooms and main bathroom.   Contact Kehoe auctioneers today 0599131678/[email protected] to arrange your viewing.  Price: €195,000. BER D2. More information here.

