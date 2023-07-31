Clonegal NS gets approval for funding to fix roof

By Suzanne Pender

Good news for Clonegal NS – and just in time for their return to school.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor today welcomed the approval of works at Clonegal NS by the Department of Education.

“I received confirmation from my party colleague and minister for education Norma Foley today that Scoil Naomh Cluain na nGall (Clonegal NS) has been approved for funding for roof works as part of Emergency Works which the school had sought,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“I’d like to praise the efforts of the school community in gaining this funding and a formal letter of approval will be issued shortly,” she added.