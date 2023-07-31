Clonegal NS gets approval for funding to fix roof

Monday, July 31, 2023

By Suzanne Pender

Good news for Clonegal NS – and just in time for their return to school.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor today welcomed the approval of works at Clonegal NS by the Department of Education.

“I received confirmation from my party colleague and minister for education Norma Foley today that Scoil Naomh Cluain na nGall (Clonegal NS) has been approved for funding for roof works as part of Emergency Works which the school had sought,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“I’d like to praise the efforts of the school community in gaining this funding and a formal letter of approval will be issued shortly,” she added.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Paolo Nutini confirmed for Electric Picnic

Monday, 31/07/23 - 6:47pm

Enhanced service for women at St Luke’s

Monday, 31/07/23 - 5:35pm

Racing in the streets of Ballon

Monday, 31/07/23 - 4:55pm