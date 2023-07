A group from St Luke’s General Hospital, including hospital manager Niamh Lacey, officially open the new Cara Suite

Following a successful reconfiguration of the Maternity Ultrasound Department, the Cara Suite, jointly funded by the HSE’s National Women and Infant Health Programme (NWHIP) was officially launched at St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny recently.

All at St Luke’s Hospital are delighted to offer this new enhanced service to the women and families of the Carlow/Kilkenny area.