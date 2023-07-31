Gardaí asked to ‘step up game’ following Cork library protests

Vivienne Clarke

The Lord Mayor of Cork Councillor Kieran McCarthy has said that there is no question of the removal of the book at the centre of a protest at Cork City library at the weekend.

The protestors involved had “very much overstepped” the legal mark when the library was forced to close on Saturday after a banner was mounted by protesters across the entrance without permission.

Cllr McCarthy told Newstalk Breakfast that putting up the banner without permission was illegal and that the protestors had been “moved on” by gardaí.

One of the books, to which the protestors were objecting – This Book is Gay by Juno Dawson, was not on prominent display, said Cllr McCarthy.

“There’s been many books that have been targeted over the years in various libraries over many decades. But this is a step too far. There are procedures in place for people to complain about certain books.”

The City Library was forced to close today due to public safety concerns. As part of a protest on Grand Parade a banner was mounted across the entrance without permission. Please find below a statement from Cork City Libraries:https://t.co/8Om0O3J6Y9 pic.twitter.com/bL3lznjyGI — Cork City Libraries (@corkcitylibrary) July 29, 2023

Later on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Cllr McCarthy pointed out that it was the same “four to five individuals” who were involved in repeated protests and who had targeted many libraries around the country.

Following the protest at the library a number of individuals had then gone to a number of bookstores in the city asking that the book be removed.

Cork City Council had been in touch with the gardaí to ask them “to step up their game” with regard to the protests which were “very unsettling” for library staff. The head librarian had undertaken a review of health and safety at libraries in the wake of the protests, he said.