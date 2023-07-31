Graiguecullen three-bed on market for €249k

THIS property at 68 Barrowvale is located in Graiguecullen on the Portlaoise Road. The home is a very spacious three bed semi detached house, located towards the back of the development, on an end/corner site. The property is very private as it is not overlooked from the front and enjoys beautiful views of the Killeshin hills. The property comprises a wide entrance hall, with built in storage units under the stairs, the sitting room is located to the front of the house, with working open fireplace, the kitchen is located to the rear and is exceptionally large, with built in units and patio doors to the rear garden, just off the kitchen there is a very large utility room with guest bathroom. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, both with built in wardrobes and the main bathroom ensuite, a single bedroom facing the front and family bathroom. The back garden is not overlooked and has a garden shed and gated side access. There is parking for two cars to the front of the property. There is a fenced vacant piece of land to the side of the property which is not part of the property, but allows for greater privacy to the property. More information here.