Great turnout at Carlow Positive Ageing planning event

THERE was a great turnout at the recent Positive Ageing Week planning session in An Gairdín Beo. More than 80 people attended from all corners of the county. A lively discussion took place to generate ideas and put a plan in place for Positive Ageing Week 2023, which takes place from 1-7 October.

Speakers at the planning session included David Buckley from SETU; John Brophy, manager of Fairgreen Shopping Centre; and Mary O’Neill from Carlow Tourism. Each speaker gave their own perspective on opportunities for older people to enrich their lives and increase their connections to their local community, including accessing facilities and courses in SETU, being a tourist in your own county and enjoying all that nature and the natural environment has to offer.

Mr Brophy challenged those present to check their own views on getting older, asking the audience to consider not ‘how old they are but how they are old’.

A lively discussion followed, with plenty of ideas on how to celebrate Positive Ageing Week.

The event was organised by Carlow Older Persons Forum with the support of County Carlow Development Partnership and the Carlow County Council Age Friendly Office. The planning session was also supported by representatives of An Garda Síochána, Carlow Fire Service, Carlow Lions Club and deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

Carlow Older Persons Forum was officially launched in 2015 as representing the voice of older persons in Carlow town and county. Its members sit on committees and structures locally and nationally, ensuring a voice for older persons.

Anyone who is interested in Carlow Older Persons Forum can contact its chairperson, Joe Butler, on 085 8505549 or email [email protected].