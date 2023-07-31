Man pleads guilty to murder of two Sligo men

Ryan Dunne

A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering two men in Sligo and causing serious harm to a third.

At the Central Criminal Court, Yousef Palani (23), of Markievicz Heights in Sligo, pleaded guilty to the murder of Aidan Moffitt at Cartron Heights in Sligo on April 10th 2022.

He further pleaded guilty to the murder of Michael Snee at City View, Connaughton Road, Sligo, two days later on April 12, 2022. And he further pleaded guilty to causing serious harm to Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road in Sligo on April 9th 2022.

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring extended her sympathy to the families of the deceased and in directing that victim impact statements be prepared, said it was important that they be heard.

The matter was previously listed for trial on November 13th next, but the matter has now been adjourned to October 23 for sentencing.