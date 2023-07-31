One man arrested as gardaí seize drugs worth €85k in Galway

  • Home >
Monday, July 31, 2023

James Cox

Gardaí seized €85,000 worth of drugs and arrested one man as part of a search operation in Co Galway on Sunday.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drug Unit conducted a search operation under warrant at a residence in Tuam, Co Galway.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Galway Division.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized quantities of cannabis and cannabis jellies with a combined value of approximately €85,000, €13,000 in cash was also seized. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

The man (aged in his 40s) was arrested and is currently detained at a Garda Station in the North Western Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

Speaking on Sunday, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said: “These seizures demonstrate our commitment in tackling organised crime and drug dealers around the county.”

