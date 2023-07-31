Paolo Nutini confirmed for Electric Picnic

Paolo Nutini has just been revealed as the new Saturday night headliner for the sold-out three-day festival weekend at Electric Picnic.

He joins an impressive roll call of acts set to perform at Ireland’s largest gathering of arts and music from 1-3 September in Stradbally, with previously announced headliners Billie Eilish, Fred again.., The Killers and special guest Niall Horan.

Announcing the news today, festival organisers said: “Everyone at Electric Picnic wishes Lewis Capaldi well as he takes a break from touring for the foreseeable.”

Twenty-four additional names have also just been added across the weekend including Belters Only – Inhaler – The Coronas – Gavin James – blk. – Wet Leg – Confidence Man – Overmono – MUNA – Dec Pierce Block Rockin’ Beats – Jazzy – Maverick Sabre – Jamie Webster – Mae Stephens – Pa Sheehy – Kingfishr – Ispíní Na Héireann – Brad Heidi – Katy Kirby -Debbie – Dylan John Thomas – milk. – ANSBRO – IMNOTYOURMATE and Yasmin Gardezi.

The EP team said: “With just 32 days until Stradbally welcomes you all, the final countdown is officially on … be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more news and exciting announcements over the coming month.”