Racing in the streets of Ballon

Ballon Main Street

By Elizabeth Lee

THE issue of motorists speeding through the village of Ballon at all times of day and night was raised at the July meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

Cllr William Paton said that he was attending a meeting in Ballon recently and was “astonished” to see the amount of traffic travelling at speed at 10pm.

“They should be driving with due care and caution,” said cllr Paton. “It’s a rat race from Ballykealey down the hill to the village.”

Area engineer Pat Harrington said it was an issue that concerned Transport Infrastructure Ireland, not the local council, but that he would write to its senior engineer about the matter.

Cllr John Murphy pointed out that speed limits for the village were obvious and that it would be difficult to stop someone who was intent on speeding.

Cathaoirleach cllr John Pender suggested that bypassing the village could be the solution, but cllr Murphy replied that the proposal might not be popular with locals.

“Then let the yo-yos speed all they want until they get caught and are fined and are given penalty points,” said cllr Paton.