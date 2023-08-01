47-acre Carlow holding and two derelict dwellings up for auction

This valuable holding is located within 500 meters of Ballinkillen village in Carlow and will be offered in an online auction later this month.

Located just off the main Borris/Bagenalstown Road, it is in an area of excellent quality farmland with a mixture of tillage, dairy and dry stock on the surrounding lands.

The property is divided into three separate lots, all with good frontage onto the public road. The guide price for the land is €10,000-12,000 per acre.

Lot 1 comprises of C.20.75 acres and has the benefit of a derelict house and yard. The lands are laid out in a number of suitable divisions, all currently in grass and generally of good quality. The remains of a stone built house and outbuildings are located centrally on the holding and offer the potential for the development of a residence, subject to planning permission.

Lot 2 extends to c. 25.5 acres. Again, this lot has good frontage onto the public road, is laid out in a number of suitable divisions, the majority of which are in grass with one field in tillage. There are C. 3 acres of woodland on this lot.

Lot 3 extends to 0.75 of an acre, it is close to the village and has a derelict stone built house and also offers the opportunity for the development a residence, subject to planning.

The property will be offered in the following Lots: Lot 1: C. 20.75 Acres With Derelict. Lot 2: C. 25.5 Acres With Woodland. Lot 3: C. 0.75 Acres With Derelict.

The online auction will take place on Friday 25 August at 2pm in one of more lots. Contact [email protected] or call 053 94 80000 for more information.