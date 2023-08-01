Carlow man (66) jailed for sexually assaulting two vulnerable girls

A CO CARLOW man was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years’ imprisonment after he was found guilty of 16 counts of indecently assaulting two vulnerable girls.

The 66-year-old man from Fr Cummins Park, Bagenalstown, was sentenced when he appeared before Carlow Circuit Court last week.

His two victims, who are not named for legal reasons, were aged just four and eight when the abuse, which has had lifelong effects on them, began. One victim said that she had attempted suicide and self-harmed so badly that she had to be hospitalised. She also said she developed an eating disorder so that she would be slim and boyish-looking because she was so terrified of men looking at her.

The other victim said that she had problems in her relationships because she couldn’t let people close to her and that the only people she trusted were her own children. She said that she felt shame all of her life and did not feel any relief when the man was found guilty of indecently assaulting her and the other girl.

