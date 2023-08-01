Concern over no stop at train station

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW town’s new bus service got off to a flying start on Sunday, with local passengers enjoying their maiden voyage.

Mayor of Carlow cllr Tom O’Neill described the service as “a gamechanger for the town” and encouraged all to use the service. Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Andrea Dalton said the launch was a “very historic and proud day for Carlow”, adding that it is “a phenomenal service of huge benefit to Carlow town”.

However, concern has been expressed this week that Carlow Train Station is not among the stops on the new bus routes, with the bus stop at Carlow Fire Station on Green Lane, some 400 metres from the train station, the one that is currently servicing passengers travelling to the train station.

“As a pensioner, I’m very disappointed that there isn’t a stop at the train station. That makes no sense whatsoever,” said one man who contacted The Nationalist. “It is difficult for some people to walk up there, and what if you have bags or luggage coming off the train?” he added.

The absence of a bus stop at the train station has been a source of debate for some months as the routes were being finalised.

“It is not ideal, but there is a plan for the town bus to get access on the east side of the train station,” stated cllr Fintan Phelan.

“There was a concern that travelling to the station via St Joseph’s Road would have taken too long. I know the NTA, Irish Rail and the council have been in discussions about getting access to the station on the eastern side of the station at Green Lane, so I would be very hopeful that would happen,” added cllr Phelan.