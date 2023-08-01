Death notices in Co Carlow

Ann Holland nee O’Brien (formerly Kornylo)

At Summerfield Nursing Home, Halifax, UK and late of Fenagh, Co. Carlow. Predeceased by her parents Patrick & Elizabeth, siblings Paddy, Bridie, Peggie, Jack, Elizabeth and Joe.

MAY ANN’S GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Ann, beloved wife of the late Jack and dearly loved mother of Sheila, Janet and Nuala. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sister Maura, her treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ann’s funeral service will take in St Malachi’s Church, Ovendon, UK followed by private cremation.

Donations, if desired, to CANCER Research UK