Death notices in Co Carlow

Tuesday, August 01, 2023

 

RIP

 

Ann Holland nee O’Brien (formerly Kornylo)

At Summerfield Nursing Home, Halifax, UK and late of Fenagh, Co. Carlow. Predeceased by her parents Patrick & Elizabeth, siblings Paddy, Bridie, Peggie, Jack, Elizabeth and Joe.

 

MAY ANN’S GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

 

Ann, beloved wife of the late Jack and dearly loved mother of Sheila, Janet and Nuala. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sister Maura, her treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

 

Ann’s funeral service will take in St Malachi’s Church, Ovendon, UK followed by private cremation.

Donations, if desired, to CANCER Research UK

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Erin’s wonderful gesture helps two children’s charities

Tuesday, 01/08/23 - 5:26pm

Carlow man (66) jailed for sexually assaulting two vulnerable girls

Tuesday, 01/08/23 - 4:39pm

Revamped Carlow bar reopens on Tullow Street

Tuesday, 01/08/23 - 4:37pm