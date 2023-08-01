Erin’s wonderful gesture helps two children’s charities

By Suzanne Pender

A YOUNG Tullow woman celebrated her arrival into adulthood this week in a very memorable way – by having a whopping 12 inches of her hair chopped off!

Plucky Erin McGregor marked her 18th birthday by turning her glorious locks into a very precious donation to the Little Princess Trust and also raising a terrific €560 for the children’s charity LauraLynn.

LauraLynn is Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, while Little Princess Trust is a charity that provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer.

Erin’s striking haircut took place in Blake’s Hair Salon, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow, owned by her aunt Ruth Byrne – with Ruth also doing the honours of snipping off years of growth!

“She was a little bit nervous, but she had it in her head and that was it … she was 18 on Monday and she was going to do it,” said a proud Ruth.

“She loves her new look and it’s gorgeous on her,” she added.

Erin is going into leaving cert in Tullow Community School this September and her family and friends have been full of compliments for her brand-new look and, of course, her very generous gesture.