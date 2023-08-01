Garda issue appeal for missing Laois woman

Tuesday, August 01, 2023

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 27-year-old Samantha Monaghan who is missing from her home in Stradbally, Co. Laois. Samantha was last seen on the morning of Thursday, 20th July 2023 at approximately 10am.

Samantha is described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall with a slim build. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Samantha was wearing at the time she went missing.

Gardaí believe Samantha may have travelled to Dublin.

Anyone with any information on Samantha’s whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Samantha Regan

By
