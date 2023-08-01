National Steam Rally 2023: A Spectacular Family-Friendly Weekend in Stradbally

Stradbally, Co. Laois – The wait is finally over!

We are thrilled to announce that the National Steam Rally, the most anticipated event in the calendar of steam and vintage shows throughout Ireland, is back on this weekend August 6 and 7! Get ready for an amazing weekend filled with nostalgia, excitement, and entertainment for the entire family.

But the festivities don’t stop there! To kick off the celebrations, the event begins with a grand Steam & Vintage Parade through Stradbally town on Saturday, 5 August at 7 pm. Witness a breathtaking procession of historic steam engines and vintage vehicles as they roll through the streets in a display of timeless elegance.

The National Steam Rally promises an unforgettable experience for everyone. We have curated a diverse range of events and activities that will delight young and old alike. Here’s a sneak peek of what awaits you:

Pet Farm – Meet adorable farm animals up close and personal.

Food Tent – Savour delicious treats and local cuisines.

Amusements – Enjoy thrilling rides and fun-filled games.

Stradbally Woodland Railway – Hop aboard for a scenic journey through the picturesque woodlands.

Trade Stalls – Explore an array of vendors offering unique goods.

Craft Village – Discover traditional craftsmanship and artisanal products.

Sawbench Display – Witness skilled craftsmen showcase their talent.

Sawing with Steam – Experience the power of steam-driven sawing in action.

Lawnmower Racing – Cheer on the racers in this exhilarating competition.

Children’s Activities – Keep the little ones entertained with a variety of engaging activities.

Blacksmith’s Village – Marvel at the artistry of skilled blacksmiths.

Road Making Display – Learn about historical road construction techniques.

Steam Engine Display – Feast your eyes on the unique spectacle of these majestic machines

Miniature Steam Engine Display – Smaller, but equally as impressive as their mighty counterparts

Oil Engines – See, first hand, the ingenuity of oil engines at work.

Vintage Threshing Demonstration – Witness the age-old farming practice come to life.

Modern & Vintage Truck Displays – Admire the beauty of powerful trucks from different eras.

Vintage Cars – Get a glimpse of classic automobiles from yesteryears.

Outside Broadcast with Midlands 103 – Tune in for live coverage and entertainment.

Sheepdog Demonstrations – Be amazed by the intelligence and skill of these talented canines.

Live Music including Declan Nerney – Tap your feet to the rhythm of fantastic live performances.

And that’s not all! The National Steam Rally proudly boasts the distinction of being the only Steam Rally and Steam Railway on the island of Ireland and the British Isles to have successfully transitioned to a 100% renewable biomass product, thanks to Arigna Fuels in Ireland. We are committed to decarbonizing the heritage sector and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

General Admission Tickets and Camping & Caravan Tickets are now available, so secure your spot for this extraordinary event. Don’t miss out on this incredible weekend packed with history, culture, and endless entertainment!

Join us for an unforgettable family-friendly weekend at the National Steam Rally on August 6th and 7th in Stradbally, Co. Laois. This is an event not to be missed! Mark your calendars, get your tickets, and be a part of the steam-powered magic. We can’t wait to see you there!

For more information and ticket purchases, visit our website at www.irishsteam.net

