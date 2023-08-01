Revamped Carlow bar reopens on Tullow Street

Tuesday, August 01, 2023

A ONCE-POPULAR Carlow town venue reopened at the weekend. The Med Bar welcomed customers on Friday night, just days after renewing its alcohol licence at Carlow District Court.

Laurence Murray, representing Carlow Med Taverns Ltd, sought a renewal of the licence at Wednesday’s sitting of the local district court.

His barrister Maria McCormack told the court that the Tullow Street enterprise intended to employ 15 to 20 staff initially. “When the restaurant opens in November, the number of staff will be doubled,” said Ms McCormack.

Med Bar on Tullow Street, Carlow. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

The bar closed when the company behind it went into receivership in 2018 and the licence had expired last September. However, Ms McCormack said the licence could be renewed within 12 months under Section 30 of the ***Liquor Act***, which permitted the individual with the “lowest interest” in the property to make an application – in this instance, Laurence Murray.

The licence and Med Bar property had been in the possession of the receiver. The property was now owned by a third party, who had purchased it from the receiver. Mr Murray was leasing the establishment from this individual.

Giving evidence in the application, Mr Murray spoke about the investment to get the Med Bar opened. “Just over a quarter-of-a-million for the refurbishment and a further quarter-of-a-million to be spent on the kitchen,” he said.

Judge Carthy granted the renewal.

