Sad death of Kiltegan biker so soon after the passing of his young wife 

By Elizabeth Lee

TRIBUTES have been pouring in to honour a much-loved Kiltegan man who died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday.

Andrew Shortall, known as Nipper, died instantly at the scene of the accident in Castleruddery, Donard, when his motorcycle was in collision with a car. The communities of Kiltegan, Rathdangan and Baltinglass were in shock over the weekend as people exchanged fond memories of a much-loved man.

Nipper was the son of the late Tommy and Mary and brother to Mary, Catherine and Bridget, Tom, Mikie, Denis and Joey. He was also the devoted husband of the late Rosie (née Nolan), who passed away from cancer in December 2020 at the age of just 33 years’ old. Nipper and Rosie lived in Lathaleer, Baltinglass and he was her main carer when she became ill. He devoted his life to her and her death affected him hugely.

A mechanic by trade, he also drove machinery for local farmers. He used his love of tractors to organise Rosie’s Tractor Run in July 2021 to raise funds for the Mather Hospital, Dublin, where Rosie had been treated.

Nipper had many friends and was always willing to help out wherever and whenever he was needed.

“Nipper had so many friends. He was the type of person who would do anything for you. He’d do something really kind for someone and then it wouldn’t be mentioned by him again. He was a really lovely person, there was not a bad bone in his body. I’m proud to have had him as my friend, it’s heartbreaking what happened,” said Jackie Staunton. “Nipper adored Rosie and now they’re back together again.”

Nipper was originally from Ballykilmurray, Kiltegan and was a huge supporter of the local GAA club.

‘Heartbreak descended over our Kiltegan/Rathdangan communities and beyond yesterday morning as we heard the tragic news of the death of our friend Andrew (Nipper) Shortall … Andrew was known to us all as Nipper or Nip and one sure thing about Nipper was that no matter when you called upon him, he would go out of his way to do anything for anyone,’ said the club on its Facebook page, while Kiltegan Camogie Club also paid tribute.

‘He enjoyed and appreciated the simple things in life: family, friends, community, memories and stories, and he had a heart of gold. Rest easy, Nipper, we will miss you. Heaven has gained a real treasure, back with your Rosie and your parents all together,’ said Kiltegan Camogie Club.

Reposing at his brother Mikie’s residence in Tynock, Kiltegan today, Tuesday, requiem Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Killamoate tomorrow, Wednesday, at 2pm, after which he will be laid to rest with Rose in Tynaclash Cemetery.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Castleruddery Lower area between 10.30am and 11.30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí at Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 6482610, the garda confidential line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.